2 Assam cops injured in attack in police station, 7 arrested

Guwahati, June 14: Two cops were allegedly attacked in Doboka police station in Hojai district of Assam on Tuesday afternoon.

The victims have been identified as Jintu Baishya and one woman constable Dipika Bora.

The incident occurred when family members of a woman, who died by suicide, entered the police station and attacked the husband who was held for allegedly abetting her suicide.

The husband, identified as Abdul Malik, was detained in police station as a suspect in connection with the incident for questioning.

After Malik was brought to police station along with the body of his deceased wife, the irate family members of his wife entered the police station and attacked the accused.

The members also attacked police officials when they tried to interrupt and prevent them from thrashing the accused. In the attack, the two police officials sustained severe injuries.

Meanwhile, the jawans of Services Selection Board (SSB) reached the spot and apprehended four persons who attacked the police and the accused.

So far, seven arrested have been in connection with the incident. The attackers have been identified as Asad Ali, Nasima Begum, Phul Banu, Abdul Sukur, Faizul Haque, Javed Ali and Ilias Ali.