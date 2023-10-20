2 apprehended from Silchar airport with drugs worth Rs 20 crore

Guwahati, Oct 20: In a major catch, Cachar Police in a joint operation with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) acted on a secret input against the transportation of narcotic substances at the Silchar airport in Kumbirgram and apprehended two persons.

Additional Superintendent of Police Cachar (Headquarters) Subrata Sen informed the media on Thursday that during the seizure from the two persons who were posing as passengers and were enroute to a place outside Assam, four packets of methamphetamine containing 4 kilograms of the narcotic substance were recovered from a specially made secret chambers of the passengers' luggage.

The price of the narcotics substance in the black market is about Rs 20 crores, the Additional SP added.

Reportedly, the consignment of the narcotics substance is illegally transported from Aizwal, Mizoram. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has richly appreciated the effort of Cachar Police in curbing the menace of drugs.

