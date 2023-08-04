1st phase of Mission Indradhanush to start from August 7 in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, Aug.4: The District Health Society of Kokrajhar, on August 7, will start the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMA) 5.0 program to immunize pregnant women and children up to the age of five against life-threatening diseases, official sources informed.

Dr. A. S. Sarma, Joint DHS of Health Services cum Addl. Chief Medical & Health Officer (FW), Kokrajhar, BTR and District Immunization Officer, Dr. D. Bhawal held a meeting on Thursday evening to take a review of preparedness for the special immunization drive at the conference hall of DHS, Kokrajhar.



This year IMI 5.0 will be conducted in U-WIN digital platform. There will be provisions of self-registration or spot registration in the portal. In the session sites ANMs will do pre-registration of the beneficiary in the U-WIN portal and then give vaccine to the beneficiary. For this digital procedure beneficiaries are needed to take their Aadhar Card and phone number to the session sites.



The camp will held as many as 236 sessions from 139 Sub-Centers of the district from Aug 7 to 12 in the first phase. In the second phase, the camps will be conducted between September 11 and 16 and the third phase, between October 9 and 14.



The IMI 5.0 is a big leap towards the elimination of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles and rubella and improving routine immunization.



During the first phase, the department likely to vaccinate 434 expecting mothers and 2,364 children aged 0 to 5 years, the officials sources said.

