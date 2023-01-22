1900 bottles of cough syrup seized near Assam Tripura border

Hailakandi, Jan 22: Karimganj police on Saturday night seized 1900 bottles of phensedyl from Assam-Tripura bordering Churaibari area. Police sources said that two persons have been arrested in this regard. They have been identified as Anwar Hussain and Gulzar Hussain.

These cough syrup bottles were recovered from a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-HC-6669 at interstate border of Assam and Tripura at Churaibari. The vehicle was coming from Agartala of Tripura and was going to Guwahati via Karimganj. Acting on a tip off, police checked the vehicle and found the packets of banned cough syrup. Police later arrested driver Anwar Hussain and handyman Gulzar Hussain. They will be produced in Karimganj court by police. Further investigation is going on, informed a police officer.

In another incident, BSF and GRPF personnel seized 115 grams of suspected heroin on Saturday from Bangalore bound Humsafar express train at Badarpur railway station in Karimganj district. Sources said that the market value of the seized drug would be around 50 lakh. Two persons have also been arrested. They have been identified as Mijanul Ahmed, 22 of Kandigram of Badarpur and Dipak Das, 35 of Gharmurra of Hailakandi district. They are now being interrogated. Sources said that the suspected heroin was found in nine soap cases in the possession of both the arrested persons. They will be handed over to Assam Police. Police started interrogation of both the arrested persons.