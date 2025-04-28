19 people arrested for ‘pro-Pakistan’ stand, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, April 27: At least 19 people have been arrested across Assam for allegedly expressing "pro-Pakistan" sentiments on social media and other platforms, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Among the latest arrests, Jarif Ali was detained in Barpeta district, while Imran Hussain and Komar Uddin were taken into custody from Cachar district.

Calling them "traitors", Sarma said the government would continue to act tough against any activities seen as anti-national.

Notably, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was the first and most prominent individual arrested under the state’s crackdown for his alleged "pro-Pakistan" stand.

In the wake of the Centre's directive asking Pakistan nationals residing in India to leave by April 27, Sarma also revealed that Assam authorities had identified a Pakistani citizen living in Tinsukia for several years.

The individual, married into a local family, had applied for a long-term visa. "We have sought guidance from the Government of India on whether she should be deported," Sarma informed reporters on the sidelines of an event in Dibrugarh.

Sarma also revealed that security forces have intensified vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border.

In Dhubri district, a joint operation between the Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) led to the arrest and subsequent pushback of five Bangladeshi nationals.

The individuals arrested have been identified as Roni Seikh, Rinki Seikh, Yasin Seikh, and two minors.

Highlighting the state's heightened security measures, Sarma said, "We have put security forces on high alert along the international border following the unrest in Bangladesh. The police are detecting a significant number of illegal immigrants daily; however, no Hindu infiltrator from Bangladesh has been arrested over the last five months."

--With inputs from agencies