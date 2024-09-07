18-yr-old man, minor girl found hanging from tree in Cachar, probe underway

Silchar, Sept 7: A tense situation has erupted in the Silcoorie area of Cachar district following the discovery of the bodies of an 18-year-old boy and a minor girl hanging from a tree during the intervening night of Saturday.

Local residents alerted the police after spotting the bodies, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. The police arrived at the scene to recover the bodies and have initiated an investigation into the tragic incident.

Preliminary information suggests that the deceased were involved in a relationship, which was known to their families. However, it is alleged that both families were opposed to the relationship, raising questions about potential familial discord.

Sources indicate that the young couple had left their homes on Thursday night, and their bodies were discovered by locals later. The circumstances leading up to their deaths are currently under scrutiny.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the details surrounding the case.