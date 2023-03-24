18-year-old domestic help sexually assaulted in Guwahati

Guwahati, March 24: An 18-year-old girl working as a domestic help was allegedly sexually assaulted by her employer.

The girl, a native of Silapathar, claimed that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by her 60-year-old employer, identified as Madhav Krishna Goswami at a hotel in January this year. While narrating the entire incident the victim’s family demanded justice through a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club on Friday.

Notably, the girl was staying at Goswami’s ashram since age three, she was later shifted to his residence to work as a domestic help in 2018.