18 pharmacies in Hailakandi issued show-cause notices for violating rules

Hailakandi, Jan 6: The health department has issued show-cause notices to 18 pharmacies of Hailakandi district for not following the terms and conditions laid down by the government.

It is learnt that these pharmacies have not uploaded any data regarding the presence of pharmacists, etc., in the prescribed portal of the State government under the Assam Pharmacy Regulations as per the instructions of drugs controller.

The office of the joint director of health services has consequently issued notices to Hailakandi’s New Matri Medicos, Ramkrishna Medical Hall, Panacea Medicos, Rabindra Medical Hall, Hindustan Medical Store, Chakraborty Medical Store, Drugs Centre, Care Health, Arham Medical Hall, DMM Medical Hall, Bina Medical Hall, Radharaman Medical Hall, Lifecare Medicos, Laskar Medicos, Aryan Medical Store, Bharat Medical Hall, Aman Medical Hall, and MN Pharma Care.

The drugs inspector of Hailakandi, Manash Borgohain, said that these 18 pharmacies have been issued show-cause notices as a preliminary step for not uploading relevant data in the portal. He said that the process of verifying data regarding these pharmacies is going on throughout the district.

According to him, there are 280 pharmacies in the district. Of these, only 208 have applied online till date for registration. He said that there is a provision for pharmacies to submit monthly online reports, but most of the pharmacies do not update and submit the online reports.

Borgohain informed that if there is any complaint from the public regarding the quality and expiry date of medicines sold by any pharmacy, the health department can send the relevant samples for laboratory tests.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that most of the pharmacies in Hailakandi district do not issue sale receipts and even sell medicines that have crossed the expiry date.