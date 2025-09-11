17,000 students in Nagaon sing 'Manuhe Manuhar Babe', enter India Book of Records

Nagaon, Sept 11: Over 17,000 students from 63 educational institutions in Nagaon district came together to perform Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s iconic song Manuhe Manuhar Babe at the Nagaon Nurul Amin Stadium, on Wednesday evening.

The event was organised by the Nagaon District administration as part of the year-long celebrations of Dr Hazarika’s birth centenary.

The students, along with their teachers, performed the song in unison, creating a visually stunning atmosphere. The event was inaugurated by District Commissioner Debashish Sharma, who emphasised the importance of promoting Dr Hazarika’s music and legacy.

The event was attended by MLA Rupak Sarma and MLA Shashi Kanta Das, who praised the district administration’s initiative to promote Dr Hazarika’s music so far. They also called upon the students to follow the ideals of Dr Hazarika.

The event culminated in the creation of a new record in the India Book of Records, with a team of observers from the Kolkata office of the India Book of Records verifying the performance. The record certificate was handed over to the District Commissioner by the observer, Sunita Kedia.

The event was managed by noted sound engineer Diganta Sarma, and was attended by several prominent personalities, including the Superintendent of Police, Swapnanil Deka.

The Nagaon district administration expressed gratitude to the students, teachers, and officials who contributed to the success of the event, which is considered a proud moment for the district and the State.