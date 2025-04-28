170 polling stations are marked sensitive in Hailakandi: District Commissioner

Hailakandi, Apr 28: The district administration has taken all necessary preparations for holding the panchayat polls free and fair in Hailakandi district on May 2. Informing to The Assam Tribune, District Commissioner Nisarg Hivare said that adequate security measures have also been taken to complete the voting process smoothly throughout the district. The details of security measures will be intimated in due time as “we have identified 170 sensitive polling stations in the district”, he added.

There are 689 polling stations in the district, of these 69 are auxiliary polling stations. A total of 3,032 polling personnel will manage the entire election process. There are eight zonal officers and 62 sector officers among these.

The Hailakandi district has 8 Zilla Parishad seats, 5 anchalik panchayats seats, 62 gram panchayat seats and 620 ward members. The total number of voters in the district is 4,49,188. Out of these, 2,32,046 are male and 2,17,133 are female voters. There are 9 ‘other’ voters.

DC Hivare informed that 66 candidates are in the fray for the eight Zilla Parishad seats. Altogether 261 candidates are contesting for 62 anchalik panchayat member posts and 1892 candidates are contesting for the 620 gram panchayat member posts.

In Hailakandi district, five anchalik panchayat members and 62 gram panchayat members have already won unopposed, the DC added.





