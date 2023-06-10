17 unlicensed gas cylinders seized by Cachar Food and Civil Supplies, IOCL officials

Silchar, June 10: In a major catch, the officials of Food and Civil Supplies Department along with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) seized 17 unauthorised LPG cylinders from roadside dhabas and other places of Cachar district on Friday.

A senior official from the Food and Civil Supplies Department informed The Assam Tribune on Saturday that based on secret inputs, they conducted a raid jointly with the IOCL and found that the cylinders bearing the text "Go Gas" which had no official licences.

Also some domestic IOCL cylinders were seized. "We had secret inputs that such unlicensed cylinders are being used in dhabas and at other places. In the joint operation with IOCL authorities, we found a total of 12 cylinders with Go Gas tag while five IOCL domestic cylinders were also seized. When quizzed, some of the dhabawalas in Ramnagar area informed that the Go Gas cylinders reportedly come in vans from Bengal which we are investigating. The matter has been reported to the District administration," the official said.

