1.7 lakhs YABA tablets worth Rs 35 cr seized, two held in Cachar

Silchar, July 27: In yet another major catch, Cachar Police arrested two persons and recovered around 1,70,000 YABA tablets.

Cachar Sp Numal Mahatta informed that based on secret inputs, Police intercepted a four-wheeler at Baskandi market on the NH 37 route and recovered the YABA tablts contained in 17 packets.

One of arrested persons hailed from Churachandpur district of Manipur while the other was a resident of Lakhipur district in Cachar.

The price of the seized drugs is estimated to be about Rs 35 crores and the consignment of the narcotic substances is suspected to be smuggled via Churachandpur district, the SP mentioned.