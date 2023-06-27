17 couples get married in mass marriage ceremony at Biswanath Chariali

Biswanath Chariali: At least 17 couples tied their knots in a mass marriage ceremony which took place in Biswanath Chariali on Tuesday.

The event took place at Biswanath Chariali’s Gupta Kashi, Biswanath Ghat.

Vishwanath MLA Pramod Borthakur was also present during the ceremony.

Furthermore, each couple was given a gift by the MLA during the ocassion