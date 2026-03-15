16-yr-old Mayank Chakraborty scripts history as Northeast’s first Grandmaster

GUWAHATI, March 15: Mayank Chakraborty, a 16-year-old International Master from South Point School in Guwahati, has become the first chess grandmaster from Assam and the Northeast, marking a historic breakthrough for the region.

Mayank secured his final GM norm at the 8th Stockholm First Hotels GM Round Robin Tournament in Stockholm, Sweden, which concluded on Saturday. He becomes India's 94th grandmaster.

Mayank also crossed the critical 2500 Elo rating mark in the process, with his current rating standing a few points above the threshold, thereby confirming the Grandmaster title as per the rules of the international chess federation, FIDE.

Mayank lost one game, drew two and won the remaining six to finish with seven points out of a possible nine, also clinching the tournament title in the process with a half-point lead over Norway's Aksel Bu Kvaloy, who received a last-round walkover.

In 2024, Mayank had become an International Master and has been one of the top performers in his age group.

Mayank, the former India and Asia No.1 in the Under-11 category, had a breakout season in 2021 when he competed in Europe, jumping from an Elo rating in the 1800s to nearing 2200 while also becoming world No.6 in the Elo rankings for boys born on or after 2009.

His precocious talent also saw him emerge as the Under-9 national silver medallist and Under-11 national gold medallist, besides winning the Under-10 silver at the Asian Youth Chess Championship in Sri Lanka.

Behind his rise has been strong family support -- his doctor mother serving as a pillar of strength, while his father quit his job to travel with him during tournaments.

The Northeast had long awaited its first grandmaster since Viswanathan Anand became India's first in 1988. That wait ended with Mayank's achievement in Stockholm.

Mayank dedicated the title to chess players and enthusiasts across the Northeast, expressing hope that the milestone would inspire more titled players from the region.

He began playing chess at the Assam Chess Club, a unit of Akshayam, where he first learned the game before rising through the ranks of competitive chess.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Mayank, calling it a proud moment for Assam. "May you move ahead in your life successfully," Sarma said.