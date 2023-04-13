16-yr-old boy nabbed after rape attempt on tourist at Majuli

Guwahati, April 13: A 16-year-old boy has been nabbed after he allegedly tried to rape a tourist in Majuli on Thursday.

Reportedly the incident occurred near Aphalamukh ferry ghat where the accused manhandled the tourist and pulled her into the forest attempting to rape her.

Luckily the locals heard her cry and rushed to help the victim. However, before locals could reach the minor fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the locals informed the police following which a manhunt was launched and after a few hours the accused was nabbed.

Police later informed that the accused has been involved in such crime earlier, in February, he was arrested in a similar rape case. As he was a juvenile, the accused has been kept in Lichubari Observation Home and was released just 10-15 days ago.

They also informed that a group of people who are engaged in meditation, Yogaect came to visit Majuli. One of them was on her way to Jorhat and went to Aphalamukh ferry ghat where she was manhandled. However, she is in a stable condition as of now.