16-year-old succumbs to injuries after mob attack in Assam

Barpeta, July 29: In a heartbreaking incident, 16-year-old teenager Iyasin Ali passed away on Sunday night at Fakharuddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital in Barpeta following a mob attack.

The youth fell victim to a brutal mob attack in Abadi village, Bongaigaon district.



The tragic chain of events began on July 21 with a seemingly minor dispute over a straying goat. Iyasin's father, Gazir Ali, found himself in an argument with farm owner Alam Ali after their goat wandered onto Alam's property. Though the initial disagreement appeared to have been resolved peacefully, tensions flared again later that evening.



According to reports, Iyasin was on his way to tuition when he was confronted by Alam Ali and a group of 10–12 individuals, including Zakir Falu, Rajab Ali, and Isaw Ali. What started as a verbal altercation quickly escalated into a violent mob attack on the teenager.



The assault left Iyasin critically injured. Seven of his family members, who attempted to intervene, also sustained injuries in the brawl.



Iyasin was initially treated at a local hospital before being transferred to Fakharuddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital in Barpeta due to the severity of his condition.



Despite a week of intensive medical care, Iyasin succumbed to his injuries on July 28, plunging his family and the local community into mourning.

