16-year-old girl allegedly raped by pastor in Margherita, locals demand justice

Margherita, June 30: A pastor has been accused of repeatedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Ulupathar Panigaon, under Assam's Margherita subdivision. The accused has been identified as Isaac Hapat.

According to reports, Hapat allegedly brought the minor to his residence on June 10, claiming his wife was unwell and needed help with household chores.

It is alleged that he then sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions and threatened her to remain silent.

“He tied my hands, and when I said I would scream, he threatened me,” the victim told the press.

On June 22, the minor reportedly managed to escape from the pastor’s house and return home.

Her deteriorating health raised concerns among her family, which eventually led to the revelation of the alleged abuse.

“Isaac Hapat, whom we respected, committed such a heinous act—it’s hard to believe. He brought the girl to his home under the pretext of his wife’s illness and kept her there from June 10 to June 22, during which he raped her repeatedly,” said a local resident.

“We filed the FIR seeking justice for the victim,” said another local.

An FIR has been lodged at the local police station, and an investigation is underway.