16-year-old dies by suicide after failing HSLC exam in Assam's Baksa

Bajali, Apr 21: A tragic incident unfolded in Assam’s Baksa district, where a student died by suicide for not being able to clear the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

As per sources, the incident occurred in Baksa’s Salbari, where the student died from consuming pesticides.



Following the incident, the student was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, she later passed away.



A ball of gloom spread across the vicinity following the death of the student.

This tragic incident is a clear indication of the significant stress and difficulties students encounter during exam periods.