16 Satras in Nagaon, Morigaon urge Assam govt to protect their land from encroachment

Nagaon, Nov. 5: Satradhikars and bhakats of 16 satras in Nagaon and Morigaon districts gathered on Saturday to launch a movement to reclaim the lands lost to encroachment.

Notably, most of the lands of Narowa Satra, Kuji Satra, Bali Satra, Upper Dumdumia Satra, Kobaitaka Satra, Shalaguri Satra, and Bhetyani Narowa Satra have been encroached upon, except for small areas.

To address this crisis, the satradhikars and bhakats of the affected satras held a meeting at Narowa Kuji Satra in which a five-member coordination committee, led by Indramohan Baruah as president and Manik Barua as secretary, was formed to oversee the movement.

Addressing the gathering, Indramohan Baruah said, "Our heritage-rich satras are facing threats due to encroachment by suspected Bangladesh infiltrators. Specifically, Kobaitaka Satra, Bali Satra, Narowa Satra, and Kuji Bil are under attack. Rampur Satra has ceased to exist.

"We demand that the government should free these lands from encroachment and protect the satras and our culture. We will continue our movement until the satra lands are reclaimed and the existence of indigenous people is secured."

