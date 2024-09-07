16-day manhunt ends as Dhing gang-rape accused surrender to police

Guwahati, Sept. 07: After a 16-day manhunt to capture the two accused in the gruesome gang-rape in Nagaon’s Dhing, the police succeeded on Friday night.

The two accused, Golap Uddin, a barber, and Faridul Islam, a driver, surrendered to Dhing Police and were immediately arrested for the crime they allegedly committed on August 22.

“We were actively searching for them when their families reached out, offering assistance. It was only later that we learned which organizations helped bring in the two accused. It’s possible the families had approached those organizations," said Nagaon SP Swapnaneel Deka.

Reportedly, Golap had been hiding in Morigaon’s Lahorighat, while Faridul Islam was in Nagaland when members of a Minority Sangram Samiti and other organizations traced and brought them to Dhing.

Interestingly, both accused have claimed innocence, stating they were not involved in the crime. When asked about their claims, Deka said, “We work based on evidence, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Regarding whether the minor victim will be asked to identify the accused, Deka replied, “I cannot disclose that yet, but whatever steps we take will be in accordance with the law.”

Meanwhile, demands for capital punishment for the accused have echoed throughout Dhing. Locals have called for an impartial investigation, urging for exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

On August 22, a minor girl in Dhing was allegedly gang-raped in the market area by three accused. The incident sent shockwaves across the state, with Assam’s Chief Minister calling it a “crime against humanity.”

Golap and Faridul had been absconding since the incident, while their alleged accomplice, Tafajjul Islam, reportedly died by jumping into a nearby pond in the early hours of August 24, when police brought him to the scene to recreate the crime.