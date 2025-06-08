16 arrested in Barak valley for illegal cattle slaughter, meat dumping

Guwahati, June 8: The state government has assured strict action against those involved in illegal cattle slaughter and the alleged dumping of cattle parts across the state, with 16 arrests made so far in connection with the violations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the issue on Sunday via social media, said disturbing incidents had been reported from various parts of the state during Eid-ul-Zuha.

“While our Constitution guarantees the right to religious freedom, it equally upholds the rule of law and public order,” he said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to enforcing the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021.

According to the Chief Minister, nine people have been arrested in Cachar district and seven in Sribhumi. Five illegal cattle slaughter sites have also been identified across the two districts.

“Strict action will be taken against all violators, irrespective of faith or background,” he said, adding that the government is committed to maintaining communal harmony without tolerating lawlessness or cruelty.

🚨 ALERT: ILLEGAL CATTLE SLAUGHTER DURING EID-UL-ZUHA



While our Constitution guarantees the right to religious freedom, it equally upholds the rule of law and public order. This Eid-ul-Zuha disturbing incidents of illegal cattle slaughter and recovery of cattle parts were… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 8, 2025

The Chief Minister also listed areas where cattle parts were allegedly discovered, including Dhubri, Hojai, Sribhumi (Bagargool), and near Cotton University in Guwahati.

Under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, the slaughter, sale, and consumption of beef are prohibited within a 5-kilometre radius of temples, monasteries, and in areas predominantly inhabited by communities that do not consume beef.

The Act also imposes restrictions on the sale and consumption of beef at restaurants, hotels, public gatherings, and community events.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the Cotton University area on Sunday following the discovery of suspected cow meat remains near Cotton Hostel Road on June 7.

Confirming the incident, the police told The Assam Tribune that investigation is underway to trace the perpetrators.

“Yes, the incident occurred yesterday, and the situation remained tense until late at night. Protests are ongoing outside the university, and we are actively investigating the matter,” a police official said.

Authorities are now probing critical aspects of the case, including the origin of the banned meat and the identities of those involved in dumping it near the university.