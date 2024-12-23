15th edition of 6-day Chandubi festival to kick off on Jan 1

Palasbari, Dec. 23: The eagerly awaited 15th edition of the Chandubi festival in Kamrup district, which attracts thousands of tourists from far and near every year, will be held from January 1 to 5.

This annual festival has become a significant event, drawing thousands of tourists to celebrate the cultural diversity and natural beauty of the region.

Organized by the All Rabha Students' Union, Borduar Bholagaon Anchalik Committee, in collaboration with various Rabha organizations, the festival serves the dual purpose of raising awareness about the preservation of Chandubi lake and promoting it as a prominent tourist destination.

The festival is expected to feature programmes showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Rabha and other tribes, attracting not only the locals but also tourists from across the State and beyond. A highlight of the event is a vibrant cultural procession reflecting the diverse traditions of the Rabha and other tribes in the State.

For the past 14 years, the Chandubi festival has been a major draw, offering a platform to showcase local folk culture, ethnic cuisine, traditional handloom and attire, boating activities, and more. The festival spotlights the scenic beauty of Chandubi lake, a freshwater lake created during the major earthquake in 1897, now serv- ing as an economically viable water body supporting the com- munities around it.

It may be stated here that in a recent ceremony, the lai khuta of the Chandubi festival was laid by Subodh Talukdar, the West Kamrup Forest Division- al Officer, in the presence of an enthusiastic audience. The five-day-long festival will witness display of ethnic culture and traditions including a food court of ethnic dishes.