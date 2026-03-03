154-year-old Dhakuakhana School struggles with acute teacher shortage

North Lakhimpur, March 3: A 154-year-old lower primary school in Lakhimpur’s Dhakuakhana is experiencing a shortage of teachers, leading to a disproportionate pupil-teacher ratio (PTR).

Established in 1872, the No.31 Kopohuwa Lower Primary School at Jiyamoria village of Dhakuakhana sub-district currently has only three teachers against a total enrolment of 96 students.

As per the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2023-2024, the desired PTR is 30:1, and in schools with preparatory stage (Grades 3-5), the PTR is 13:1.

From these official standards, it can be easily deducted that the PTR in No.31 Kopohuwa Lower Primary School is grossly disproportionate.

The school has classes I to V that are being taught by one headmaster in-charge and two assistant teachers.

One of the two teachers is a tutor, a contractual or fixed-pay educator who supports curriculum delivery, while the other two regular teachers will be retiring soon.

Parents of the students and local people have long been demanding appointment of new and additional teachers to meet the minimum requirements in reducing the gaps between teacher-pupil ratio.

Recently, a group of parents and villagers joined the students of the LP school in a demonstration, organized with the support of the school management committee, demanding immediate appointment of at least two more Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-cleared teachers.

The school management committee said that it had made several requests to the Inspector of Schools, Lakhimpur; Block Elementary Education Officer, Dhakuakhana and Lakhimpur District Commissioner over the issue, but there has been no positive response.