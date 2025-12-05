Railways approves final location survey for 152 km Coochbehar–Abhayapuri section

Guwahati, Dec 5: The Ministry of Railways has accorded sanction for conducting a Final Location Survey for doubling of the New Coochbehar-Golakganj-Gauripur-Abhayapuri section, covering a length of 152.31 km, at an estimated cost of Rs 3,65,54,400.

“This approval marks an important step toward strengthening railway infrastructure and enhancing line capacity along this important corridor. The New Coochbehar-Golakganj-Gauripur-Abhayapuri section is a vital corridor for the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and provides significant benefits to the people of Lower Assam. With rising passenger demand and a consistent increase in freight movement across the region, enhancing rail line capacity has become an important requirement. The sanctioned survey will help assess these needs and guide effective planning for the proposed doubling work,” a railway spokesperson said here.

The project is expected to improve railway capacity, enable smoother train operations, strengthen local supply chains, and support economic growth across the region, he added.

The Final Location Survey will cover detailed examination of geographical features, bridges, tunnels, soil conditions, and other engineering aspects.

Based on these findings, a comprehensive report will be prepared and submitted to the Ministry of Railways for further consideration and approval.

“This survey forms a vital preparatory stage for the planned doubling work, aimed at enabling smoother and faster movement of both passenger and freight trains. NFR will continue to carry out such surveys and studies to strengthen railway infrastructure, adopt forward looking initiatives, and enhance the safety, efficiency and overall quality of rail services for the public,” the official said.





By

Staff Reporter