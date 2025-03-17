1,500 Tiwa artistes to perform 'Borot' dance at 13th triennial Tiwa Sahitya Sabha in Morigaon

Morigaon, March 17: The 13th triennial central conference of the Tiwa Sahitya Sabha (Tiwa Mathanlai Takhra) will be held from March 21 to 23 at Oujari in Morigaon district.

The conference will be held under the aegis of a reception committee headed by Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Dewri as president and Tiwa youth leader Asim Bordoloi as general secretary. The conference will feature a unique cultural event, where 1,500 Tiwa artistes will perform the traditional 'Borot' dance. The event will be held at the Jemon Chandra Bordoloi Khetra in Oujari.

The conference will also witness the release of several books, including a souvenir titled Charang and a magazine titled Thurang in the Tiwa language. The conference will also feature exhibitions showcasing the culture and traditions of the Tiwa community.

The conference will be attended by delegates from 85 branch committees from 10 districts of Assam, as well as representatives from neighbouring Meghalaya. Notably, the conference will also see the handing over of charge to the newly elected president of the Tiwa Sahitya Sabha, Horching Kholar, who is also a Sahitya Akademi awardee.

The conference will feature various cultural events, including traditional Tiwa dances and musical performances. During the conference, a statue of Bir Jongal Balahu, a legendary Tiwa warrior, will also be inaugurated at the conference venue. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the open session of the Sabha on March 23 as the chief guest.

- By Correspondent