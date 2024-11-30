1500 Assam students join science extravaganza as IISF debuts in Northeast

Guwahati, Nov 30: Guwahati witnessed a convergence of science, innovation, and culture as the 10th India International Science Festival (IISF) commenced on Saturday, marking the first time the prestigious event has been hosted in the Northeast.

The four-day event aims to popularise science and technology across diverse communities, with over 8,000 delegates, researchers, and scientific organisations participating.

The festival will also host 12,000 students, including 1,500 from Assam, fostering collaboration and innovation. “These students will experience the vibrancy of this scientific extravaganza while staying on campus,” said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During his address, Chief Minister Sarma lauded the recently approved “One Nation, One Subscription” policy, which ensures access to prestigious academic journals for over 6,300 higher education institutions.

“This initiative enables resource-limited institutions to benefit from global research,” he noted, urging Singh to include the Northeast’s educational institutions in the programme.

Sarma also underscored the transformative role of science in national prosperity. “In today’s world, technology is the most transformative force. By harnessing science, a nation can overcome resource limitations and reduce dependency on external capital,” he said.

Highlighting advancements in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and energy, the Chief Minister described science as a key driver for improving living standards, reducing poverty, and achieving social equity.

Encouraging young minds to pursue innovation, Sarma added, “Science is the driving force behind advancements that enhance the quality of human life and shape a brighter future.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, presided over the inaugural session, highlighting the dual significance of the festival.

“Today’s event is significant in more ways than one; firstly, it is a celebration of science, and secondly, simultaneously, it is also the celebration of Northeast,” Singh said in his address.

Highlighting the transformation of the Northeast from a peripheral region to a beacon of progress, Singh launched the India Science, Technology & Innovation (ISTI) portal, a centralised platform aimed at consolidating content related to India’s science and technology ecosystem.