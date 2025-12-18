15 declared foreigners ordered to leave Assam within 24 hours in Nagaon drive

Nagaon, Dec 18: The Nagaon district administration has issued expulsion orders against 15 individuals who have been officially declared foreigners by different Foreigners’ Tribunals, intensifying action under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950.

According to official documents issued by the Office of the District Commissioner Nagaon, the individuals were declared foreigners after failing to establish Indian citizenship before the concerned tribunals.

The individuals are residents of various villages under several police stations, including Raha, Kaliabor, Samaguri and Rupahi.

According to the Nagaon District Deputy Commissioner’s office, all these cases were initiated on the basis of letter No. NGN/B/2025/1442 (dated November 17, 2025) sent by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Nagaon.

The orders direct that each of them must leave Indian territory within 24 hours of receiving the notice, failing which the authorities are empowered to initiate forcible removal from Assam and India.

The expulsion orders, passed under Section 2 of the Immigrants Act, authorise district police, border authorities and administrative officials to execute the removals.

The orders also instruct officials to delete the names of the declared foreigners from electoral rolls, cancel Aadhaar cards and ensure that no government benefits are extended to them.

Amid this administrative action, the arrest of one Hussain Ali, a resident of Dighali Ati village under Raha police station, has drawn attention from his family.

His wife questioned the basis of the detention, saying, “We have been here for many years. My husband was arrested on doubts, but he belongs here,” and maintained that her husband is a long-time resident of Assam.

Following the arrest, Ali moved the Gauhati High Court, alleging that he was detained without being served any notice from a Foreigners’ Tribunal and without any stated reason.

The court, after hearing the petition, issued notices to the Union of India, the State of Assam, NRC authorities, the Election Commission of India and senior district officials, seeking their response on the legality of the arrest.

Officials have not publicly linked Ali’s arrest to the list of 15 declared foreigners named in the expulsion orders.

However, the development has once again brought scrutiny on the implementation of foreigners-related actions and the importance of due process.

Administrative sources say the operation sends a clear message from the Assam government that the verdicts of the Foreigners Tribunal will no longer remain merely on paper; they will be fully enforced.