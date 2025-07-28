15 Bol Bom devotees injured as vehicle overturns in Kaliabor

Raha, July 28: At least 15 Bol Bom devotees, including children, were injured on Sunday night after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned following a collision with a tree and a brick wall in Bamuni area of Kaliabor.

All 15 were initially admitted to Kaliabor Civil Hospital. Of them, 11 devotees with serious injuries were later referred to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for advanced treatment.

According to reports, the devotees were en route to Hatimura to collect holy water from Rekapahar's Nijori village when the accident occurred. The pickup vehicle (AS 25 DC 7232) was reportedly carrying 28 pilgrims—far more than its recommended capacity.

Local residents rushed to the scene upon receiving news of the incident and helped rescue the injured.

“When the accident occurred, I immediately reached the spot and arranged for the injured to be taken to hospital. Around 35-40 people had crammed into a small vehicle. The accident seems to have occurred due to over speeding,” said a local resident.

This incident comes close on the heels of another mishap at Rangaloo in Kalibor, where a driver lost his life and 34 Bol Bom devotees were injured after their vehicle overturned on the road.

With the pilgrimage season in full swing, the rising number of road accidents involving Bol Bom devotees has raised serious concerns over road safety and the need for stricter enforcement of vehicle capacity limits and speed regulations to prevent further mishaps.