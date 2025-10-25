14th Axom Milon underway in Luxembourg, celebrating Assamese culture, music

The 14th edition of Axom Milon, a vibrant annual diaspora event that celebrates Assamese heritage, culture, and community spirit beyond borders, is currently underway in Luxembourg.

The event kicked off on October 24, where this year's edition carries special emotional significance as it dedicates its central theme to the everlasting musical legacy of two icons of Assam-Zubeen Garg and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. The event will culminate on October 26.

Axom Milon, meaning 'Assamese Reunion,' was first held in Germany in 2009 with the aim of bringing together Assamese people living across Europe. Over the years, it has grown into a pan-European celebration of Assamese identity, language, and art - uniting participants from more than 20 European countries.

The 2025 edition in Luxembourg marks another milestone, featuring an array of cultural performances, exhibitions, digital magazine launch, a new website launch and com- munity discussions. The digital magazine Axom Milon will include special tributes to Assamese artists and stories from the diaspora, encouraging the new generation to connect with their roots.

For the Assamese diaspora, Zubeen's music has been a bridge, connecting generations abroad to their roots in Assam. His songs, blending emotion and energy, have echoed in Assamese homes across Europe, reminding every expatriate of their cultural identity and shared belonging.

The event will also honour Xudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, on his birth centenary, whose timeless songs champion humanity, unity, and justice.

Speaking about the upcoming event, the organisers shared: "This year, Axom Milon is not just a reunion - it's a tribute. We gather to celebrate life, culture, heritage, and the timeless melodies that define us. The voices of Zubeen Garg and Bhupen Hazarika will forever echo in our hearts, reminding us that no matter where we live, we remain one family bound by the rhythm of Axom."