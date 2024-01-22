14.47% population from Assam living in multidimensional poverty

Guwahati, Jan 22: In a recent revelation, a comprehensive report released by NITI Aayog indicates a substantial breakthrough in the fight against multidimensional poverty in India over the past nine years. The report highlights that an impressive 24.82 crore individuals have successfully escaped multidimensional poverty during this period.

As per the latest statistics for 2022–23, 31 states and Union Territories, including Assam, have achieved a milestone, with less than 15% of their population residing in multidimensional poverty. Although Assam has shown a significant decline in its poverty headcount ratio, dropping from 36.97% in 2013–14 to 14.47% in 2022–23, it still has the highest percentage of multidimensional poverty among all the states in the country.

Assam, a state in northeastern India, has faced poverty challenges, but the specific ranking can vary based on the time and data considered. As per reports, Assam had pockets of poverty, and the state government was working on various initiatives to address socio-economic issues.

The NITI Aayog's Discussion Paper, titled 'Multidimensional Poverty in India since 2005–06,' attributes this remarkable achievement to the substantial initiatives undertaken by the government, addressing various dimensions of poverty from 2013–14 to 2022–23. Noteworthy programmes such as Poshan Abhiyan, Ujjwala Yojna, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna played a pivotal role in reducing multidimensional poverty.

The report also points out that India is on track to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Target 1.2, aiming to cut multidimensional poverty in half by 2030. The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), utilised globally as a comprehensive measure, considers dimensions beyond monetary aspects, including nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, assets, and bank accounts.

According to the Discussion Paper, India has witnessed a substantial decline in multidimensional poverty, from 29.17% in 2013–14 to 11.28% in 2022–23, marking a remarkable reduction of 17.89 percentage points. Uttar Pradesh leads this progress, with 5.94 crore individuals escaping multidimensional poverty over the last nine years, followed by Bihar at 3.77 crore, Madhya Pradesh at 2.30 crore, and Rajasthan at 1.87 crore.

In response to this positive trend, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed pride, stating that over 80 lakh people in the state have 'escaped poverty,' contributing to what he terms the 'most prosperous era in modern history' for Assam.