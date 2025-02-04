14 years later, Kaziranga's Panbari bird safari reopens with revamped infrastructure

Kaziranga, Feb. 4: Birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) reopened its bird safari at the Panbari range on Tuesday, after a hiatus of 14 years.

The long-awaited reopening was marked by a grand inauguration led by Field Director Sonali Ghosh, who welcomed both domestic and international tourists to experience the rich avian biodiversity of the park.

“The bird safari has been closed since 2009 for various reasons, but we are excited to restart it from today for an 8-km stretch,” Ghosh told The Assam Tribune.

Initially, the park has issued permits exclusively to professional birdwatchers and photographers.

“We have allowed only three gypsies, each with professional bird watchers and tour guides, to accompany tourists for their safety and security,” she added.

The safari is scheduled to run between 6 am and 10 am, a time when the park’s avian life is most active. Ghosh also clarified that no safaris will be conducted in the afternoon.

A key highlight of the reopened safari is the installation of bird hides, which park authorities believe will significantly enhance the birdwatching experience for visitors.













Bird hides installed to facilitate bird sightings in Kaziranga's Panbari reserve (Photo: @kaziranga_/ X)

"The entry fee for the safari remains the same, and no changes will be made to it," Ghosh confirmed.

Panbari, once a sanctuary for birdwatchers and nature lovers, had been closed since 2009. It was briefly reopened in 2022 but shut again.

Now, with revamped infrastructure and renewed enthusiasm, the Panbari bird safari is set to offer an unforgettable experience.

According to park authorities, Panbari is home to nearly 300 bird species, including the Asian Fairy-bluebird, Great Indian hornbill, Jerdon’s baza, Black baza, Pied falconet, Ruby-cheeked sunbird, Sultan tit, White-throated bulbul, Black-naped monarch, Blue-naped pitta, and over 400 species of butterflies.