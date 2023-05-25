14-year-old girl abducted, gang-raped in Silchar; 3 held

Guwahati, May 25: In a heinous incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three people in Silchar area of Cachar district in Assam on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred when the accused allegedly kidnapped the minor from the National Highway along Silchar city and gang-raped her in a secluded place.

The trio later dropped her at Sonai road in the wee hours of Wednesday and took off. The accused has been identified as Sourabh Debnath, Sanjay Sutradhar and Miton Das.

The victim was spotted wandering alone on the road when a police patrol vehicle spotted her and brought her to the police station.

Meanwhile, a case under POSCO Act has been registered against all the accused.