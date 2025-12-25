14 IAS reshuffled ahead of polls; Swapneel Paul appointed Kamrup (M) DC

Guwahati, Dec 25: As preparations gather pace for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Assam government on Wednesday transferred 14 IAS and state service officers in a major administrative reshuffle.

According to an order issued by the Personnel Department on Wednesday, Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner (DC) Sumit Sattawan has been transferred and posted as DC of Tinsukia. He will be replaced by Swapneel Paul, who was serving as the Tinsukia DC.

Aranyak Saikia, staff officer to the Chief Secretary, has been appointed as DC of Karbi Anglong, while the incumbent DC, Nirala Phangshopi, has been posted as Additional Secretary in the Hill Areas Department.

In another set of transfers, Sivasagar DC Aayush Garg and Cachar DC Mridul Yadav have swapped their postings. Similarly, Dhubri DC Dibakar Nath and Bongaigaon DC Nabadeep Pathak have exchanged positions.

Masanda Magdalin Pertin, DC of Kokrajhar and Director of Training at the Bodoland Administrative Staff College, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary in the Finance Department. Tamulpur DC Pankaj Chakravarty will take over as the new DC of Kokrajhar.

Simi Karan, Joint Secretary in the Environment & Forest and Housing & Urban Affairs Departments, has been appointed DC of Tamulpur.

Inspector General of Prisons and Secretary in the Home & Political Department, Pubali Gohain, has been posted as DC of Darrang, while the incumbent DC Parag Kumar Kakaty will assume charge as DC of Golaghat.

Meanwhile, Golaghat DC Pulak Mahanta has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Prisons.







