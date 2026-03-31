14% candidates in Assam polls face criminal cases; 11% serious charges: ADR

Guwahati, Mar 31: Fourteen per cent of candidates contesting the 2026 Assam Assembly elections have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report, issued on Tuesday, is based on self-sworn affidavits of all 722 candidates, showing that 102 candidates have declared criminal cases, while 82 candidates or 11%, face serious criminal charges.

Among major parties, 28 out of 99 Congress candidates (28%) have declared criminal cases, followed by 11 out of 30 AIUDF candidates (37%). In contrast, 8 out of 90 BJP candidates (9%) have declared criminal cases.

With regard to serious criminal cases, 20 Congress candidates (20%) and 9 AIUDF candidates (30%) face such charges, while 8 BJP candidates (9%) have declared serious criminal cases.

In comparison, during the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, 138 out of 941 candidates (15%) had declared criminal cases, while 109 candidates (12%) faced serious charges.

The ADR report also details the nature of offences. Eight candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302/BNS Section 103), while nine candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307/BNS Section 109).

Two candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women.

The report further identifies eight constituencies as “red alert” seats, where three or more candidates have declared criminal cases.

These constituencies are Algapur-Katlicherra, Sonai, Barhampur, Bijni, Binnakandi, Bokakhat, Karimganj South and Goreswar.

ADR noted that despite Supreme Court directions mandating disclosure and justification, political parties continue to field candidates with criminal antecedents, with between 9% and 37% of candidates across major parties facing such cases.

The findings underline the continued prevalence of candidates with criminal backgrounds in Assam’s electoral fray.