14 ABT terrorists arrested in Assam since Dec 2024: Ministry of External Affairs

New Delhi, Dec 19: As many as 14 terrorists affiliated with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) – a wing of Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent – have been arrested by Assam police in coordination with other security agencies since December 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.

“The Government of India is undertaking a comprehensive approach in dealing with cross-border security issues with Bangladesh in coordination with the governments of the Northeastern states, border guarding agencies, central investigative agencies and law enforcement authorities,” the MEA has said.

“As a result of the government’s actions, 14 terrorists affiliated with Ansarullah Bangla Team have been arrested by the Assam police in coordination with other security agencies since December 2024,” the MEA has said.

The ministry said that several illegal Bangladesh nationals have been detained by the Northeastern states, and narcotics amounting to 12,300 kg have been seized owing to high security alerts at the borders in recent months.

The MEA statement assumes wider significance following the recent deterioration in the internal security situation of Bangladesh.

While briefing a Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs on ‘Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship’, officials from MEA have admitted that in view of the deteriorating internal security situation, there is an increased need for bolstering the security of the shared border.

“Border fencing has become an even more important area for us. We are, therefore, committed to completing the border fencing with Bangladesh,” they said.

“Of the total 4096-km India-Bangladesh border, nearly 3232 km of this border is fenced. About 689 km remains to be fenced, of which 174 km is riverine area, therefore not liable to be fenced or not feasible to fence. About 690 km or 700-odd km is an area where fencing can be done. These are areas where local authorities need to acquire land to enable fencing. It is because these are also populated areas in certain cases, we have to find technical solutions for that,” MEA officials said.

The Government of India recognizes that the stability and prosperity of Bangladesh directly impact the security and socio-economic development of the Northeastern states, MEA said.

“Consequently, sustained engagement at the government-to-government level is a cornerstone of India’s strategy to protect its security interests and ensure that strategic concerns are effectively addressed by the Government of Bangladesh,” the official said.

When asked about primary challenges in managing the India-Bangladesh border, the Ministry stated that illegal migration, smuggling, cross-border terrorism and border disputes remain significant concerns, compounded by difficult terrain and political sensitivities across India-Bangladesh border.

“The topography of the India-Bangladesh border being mountainous as well as riverine adds to the difficulty of managing the border. Lack of employment and livelihood opportunities in the communities at the border makes them prone to resorting to crimes like smuggling and illegal migration. These challenges provide opportunities for cross-border movement of anti-social elements that are being checked through increased vigil by the Border Security Force (BSF),” the ministry said.

It said that the use of enhanced fencing and surveillance infrastructure, such as drones, motion sensors, cameras, and satellite surveillance, is under implementation, which will contribute to the BSF’s ability to monitor large sections of the border remotely and help identify illegal crossings or suspicious activities, especially in areas where physical patrolling is challenging.

The security of the Northeastern states is intricately linked to developments along the Bangladesh border, the ministry said.

When asked about the ramifications of the current state of India-Bangladesh relations on the Northeast region of India, the Ministry responded that the Government is aware of the security implications for India’s Northeastern states, given the geographical proximity and existing cross-border connectivity and trade linkages with Bangladesh.

“While ensuring security, the Government is keen to foster economic growth in the Northeastern region and has made efforts to enhance connectivity of the Northeastern states to the rest of India and also with the broader region. Even as local developments are monitored closely, bilateral issues pertaining to security and border management, trade and connectivity with the Northeastern states are discussed with Bangladesh through high-level engagements and also through relevant bilateral institutional mechanisms,” the ministry said.









By

A Correspondent