138-year-old Haibargaon Station in Nagaon opens a new chapter today

New Delhi, May 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 103 redeveloped railway stations across 86 districts in 18 states and Union Territories on Thursday as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), a major push to modernise India’s railway infrastructure.

Among these is Assam’s historic Haibargaon station in Nagaon district, which becomes the first railway station in the state — and the entire northeastern region — to be inaugurated under the scheme.

On the eve of the inauguration, engineers and officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) were seen giving final touches to the 138-year-old station, which has been reconstructed at a project cost of approximately Rs 15.85 crore.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of the NFR, said Thursday’s event marks a “momentous occasion” for Assam and the Northeast.

“This event stands out as a landmark in the national rollout of the scheme. Haibargaon’s redevelopment signals the beginning of a new chapter in rail infrastructure for the region,” Sharma said.

The upgraded Haibargaon station features enhanced passenger amenities, better accessibility, and architecture that blends functionality with local cultural aesthetics. It sets a benchmark for the 49 other stations in Assam that are lined up for redevelopment.

“The selection of Haibargaon as the first to be inaugurated under the scheme in Assam reflects both its strategic importance and the successful execution of a passenger-centric modernisation plan,” Sharma said.

He added that the inauguration reflects the Prime Minister’s continued focus on grassroots infrastructure and regional connectivity. "

“This isn’t just about a modernised station—it’s about bridging regional gaps and ensuring that the Northeast is an integral part of India’s development journey,” Sharma said.

Ahead of the formal inauguration on Thursday, officials say Haibargaon is poised to emerge not just as a transit point, but as a symbol of progress, pride and promise for the people of Assam and the wider Northeast.

