137-yr-old Haibargaon station gets a urban facelift under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Guwahati, May 18: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has completed the redevelopment of the Haibargaon railway station under the flagship Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

“Haibargaon, a historically significant neighbourhood in Nagaon, holds an essential place in Assam’s transportation and cultural landscape. Established in 1887, the Haibargaon railway station plays a pivotal role in regional connectivity. This redevelopment initiative marks a significant step in enhancing passenger experience and revitalising the local economy through improved infrastructure and amenities,” said a railway spokesperson.

The redevelopment includes a comprehensive overhaul of the station’s circulating area, with structured parking zones, dedicated lanes for pick-up and drop-off, and widened pedestrian pathways.

A new entrance has also been constructed for passengers, improving both accessibility and the aesthetic appeal of the station.

“The enhanced facade and improved concourse with modern booking counters reflect a renewed commitment to passenger convenience. A key focus of the project is inclusivity. Special amenities for Divyangjan, including ramps, tactile tiles, accessible toilets, and dedicated PRS counters have been integrated into the station layout to ensure universal accessibility. Modern modular toilets, a baby feeding room, and kids’ play area also cater to the needs of diverse traveller groups, including women, children and senior citizens. Enhanced lighting using multiple themed installations and an improved passenger information system ensures a safe and well-informed travel environment. As part of NFR’s commitment to sustainability and local empowerment, kiosks under the ‘One Station One Product’ initiative and eco-friendly landscaping have been incorporated... The transformation extends beyond physical upgrades to include commercial spaces, a tourist facilitation centre and the development of a children’s park and pond, making the station a community-friendly zone,” the official said.