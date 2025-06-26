135-year old Jama Masjid in Dibrugarh partially demolished for drainage project

Dibrugarh, June 26: The Muslim community in Chaulkhowa allowed a portion of its historic 135-year-old Jama Masjid to be demolished for the larger interest of the city here, displaying spirit of sacrifice, understanding and composure.

The government officials here in consultation with the Jama Masjid Committee and the local Muslim population went ahead with the demolition to enable construction of the much-needed drain to resolve the recurring artificial flooding in the city. The Jama Masjid at Chaulkhowa was built in 1890, according to the Chaulkhowa Jamat Committee president Liaquat Ali.

The Commissioner of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Jay Vikas told newsmen here today that the 9.2-km-long drainage project is aimed at improving the city’s drainage system to mitigate flood risks. “All other affected establishments like educational institutions, market sheds, socio-cultural institutions and houses along the project sites have also been cleared for the development of the drainage system and we will now move towards Baughpara as the drain from Murlidhar Jalan Bus Terminus (MJBT) will be connected to the Sessa river through Chaulkhowa and Baughpara,” he said.

The Commissioner said that the authorities were engaged in discussion with the religious leaders and the stakeholders for the past one month. All the affected are being compensated and the people, particularly the Masjid committee members, cooperated with the district administration during the demolition drive, he said.

Chaulkhowa Jamat Committee president Liaquat Ali said that it is not at all a case of eviction as is being speculated by some vested interests. “The demolition was undertaken in consultation with the committee and with due land acquisition process. All of us cooperated with the district administration during the demolition of a portion of the Masjid for the greater interest of the City. The demolished part will be restored on the other side with the support of the people,” he said.





By

Staff Correspondent