13 out of 77 children in Jorhat observation home test HIV positive

Jorhat, August 14: In a troubling development, 13 out of 77 children residing in a child observation home in Jorhat have tested HIV positive, as reported on Wednesday.

This alarming statistic has heightened concerns about the growing incidence of HIV in certain areas of the district.

In response to the situation, the state health department has arranged medical support and treatment for the infected children at the observation home.

Pankaj Borah, Additional District Commissioner of Jorhat, expressed his concern over the rising HIV cases in the region.

"The increase in HIV cases, especially the situation where 13 out of 77 children in the observation home have tested positive, is quite alarming," Borah said.

Borah highlighted the link between drug abuse and HIV, noting that the observation home houses two categories of children - those who are neglected and those involved in anti-social activities.

“Many children involved in anti-social activities are also drug addicts. The intersection of drug use, HIV, and anti-social behaviour is concerning," he explained.

Survey reports have indicated that the majority of HIV-positive children in observation homes are drug users, often involving injected drugs.

Additionally, surveys have also identified HIV-positive cases in tea gardens along the Assam-Nagaland border.

Borah pointed out that unsafe sexual practices are a significant factor contributing to these infections in the tea garden areas.

The situation highlights a pressing need for enhanced public health measures and increased awareness to combat the spread of HIV in the region.



