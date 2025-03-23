13 of 63 Bangladesh nationals detained in Matia camp deported: Govt tells SC

Guwahati, March 23: The state government has informed the Supreme Court that 13 out of the 63 Bangladeshi nationals detained at the Matia transit camp in Goalpara have been deported.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan recorded the state government’s statement on Friday, based on an affidavit submitted in a case concerning the detention and deportation of foreign nationals, a judicial news website reported on Sunday.

According to the state’s affidavit, verification forms for most detainees had been sent to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on February 14, with reminders issued the same day.

The deportation of 13 individuals was confirmed through an official handover document annexed to the affidavit.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta further apprised the court that the verification process for the remaining detainees is ongoing in coordination with the Bangladesh High Commission.

Following this, the apex court directed the state government to submit another affidavit by April 30, detailing the status of nationality verification and any further deportations. The matter is scheduled for its next hearing on May 6.

The Supreme Court had earlier, on February 4, questioned the government’s delay in acting against 63 individuals whose identities had been confirmed. “Are you waiting for some mahurat (auspicious hour)?” the bench had remarked.

The matter was also raised in the Assam Legislative Assembly during the Budget session on March 5, with the Opposition questioning why foreign nationals in transit camps had not been repatriated.

Concerns were also flagged regarding whether all detainees in the camps were indeed foreign nationals.

On Friday, the apex court also directed the Centre to outline its plan for handling individuals declared as "foreigners" by the Foreigners Tribunals but whose nationalities remain unverified.

The Union government has been granted time until April 2025 to respond, and this issue will also be heard on May 6.