13 get life imprisonment for 1996 triple-murder case in Dhubri

Dhubri, Oct. 14: In a judgment passed by the Additional District and Sessions Judge of Bilasipara, Farhana Sultana, recently sentenced 13 individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in a 1996 triple murder case in the Boalkamri area of Bilasipara subdivision of Dhubri district. Each convict was also fined by the court.

Tapan Kumar Bhattacharya, Additional Public Prosecutor, stated that the incident occurred on December 23, 1996, when Sayed Ali, Moynal Hoque, and Asur Uddin were brutally murdered while attempting to save Majid Ali from an attack.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the victims' relative, Sukur Ali, the accused Abbas Ali, Ali Hussain, Abu Bakkar Siddique, Younus Ali, Insaf Ali, Naushad Ali, Sahid Ali, Golap Nabi, Hazrat Ali, Alam Sheikh, Moslem Uddin, Khaybar Ali, and Sadek Ali - had trespassed on the land owned by Jobbar Ali while his brother Majid was ploughing it.

The additional public prosecutor further added that the attackers, armed with sharp weapons, launched a violent assault on Majid Ali, prompting Sayed, Moynal, and Asur to intervene. The three men were killed during the altercation.

The case registered as Bilasipara PS Case no 190/1996 under Sections 149, 302, and 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was taken up for investigation, leading to the arrest of the 13 accused. Legal proceedings continued for years, with Sessions Case No. 108/2001 being presided over at the Bilasipara Judiciary Court. On Monday, October 7, after decades of waiting, the victims' families finally saw justice served as judge Farhana Sultana handed down life sentences to all the 13 perpetrators.