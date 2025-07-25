13-ft Bhupen Hazarika bust nears completion in Patacharkuchi, CM likely to unveil

Patacharkuchi, July 25: As part of the State government’s yearlong celebrations to commemorate the birth centenary of musical legend Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the Pragjyoti Club of Patacharkuchi in Bajali district is preparing to unveil a grand bronze bust of the maestro near the Patacharkuchi police station, on the banks of the Kaldia River.

Standing at an impressive height of 13 feet and crafted from approximately 4,000 kilograms of bronze, the bust is nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated soon and the Chief Minister is likely to unveil it. Once unveiled, the statue is expected to become a major attraction for both locals and tourists alike.

It is expected that this will be the largest bronze sculpture in the Northeast. The 13-foot-tall statue is being made by a group led by Muktar Mallik. Prominent sculptor of Tezpur, Alakesh Parashar, has spent almost a year modelling the statue.

The statue has already been visited by several prominent artists and individuals of the State, and they have expressed satisfaction over the work.

The venue and compound of the bust have already been decided to be named “Sudha-Tirtha” by prominent writer Phanindra Kumar Dev Choudhury.

It may be mentioned that Pragjyotish Club of Patacharkuchi has completed 36 years, and the three-storey office building of the club has been named “Bhupen Hazarika Bhawan”.









