13 exotic monkeys recovered in Cachar

Silchar, Oct 18: In yet another major recovery, as many as 13 monkeys of exotic species were recovered in Cachar district. Cachar DFO Tejas Mariswamy informed The Assam Tribune on Tuesday that these monkeys were spotted abandoned at a place in between Borjalenga and Derby TE in the district. The Department is suspecting this to be an effort of alleged smuggling of the exotic monkeys. Following the recovery, these monkeys are now being taken to the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati, the DFO added.

It may be mentioned that earlier in September, two Indonesian Orangutans were recovered from the region. Environmentalist and Dean OP Odum School of Environmental Sciences at Assam University Silchar, Prof Parthankar Choudhury has reacted on the developments underscoring the need for a 24x7 gate along the Assam Mizoram Interstate border to check and prevent such illegal trafficking of wild animals.