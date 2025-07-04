13 AJYCP units submit memorandums to halt forest destruction & illegal mining in Nagaon

Nagaon, July 4: Thirteen anchalik units under Nagaon district body of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Thursday submitted separate memorandums to the District Commissioner of Nagaon, through the concerned Revenue Circle Officers, demanding an immediate halt to large-scale deforestation and illegal stone mining in the district.

In those memorandums, the bodies demanded that the authorities should take immediate action to stop the destruction of forests and stone mining, which are being carried out by various small and large stone quarries in the district. They also sought a thorough investigation into the cutting down of 18 matured trees for the purpose of widening the road from Senchowa to Bebejia.

The leaders of the bodies also demanded that the authorities should take immediate action to stop destruction of the environment being initiated by a stone crusher owned by one Gandhi located at Udmari near Samaguri in Nagaon district.

They warned that if the authorities fail to take action, they will launch a massive movement to protect the environment and forests. The organizations also criticised the forest department for its alleged failure in protecting the forest.





