1,281 Madrasas converted to regular schools in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 14: The Department of School Education in Assam announced on Wednesday that as many as 1,281 government and provincialised madrasas will be converted into general schools under the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

Taking to his X handle, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu posted the list of concerned institutes to be converted into regular schools. “Consequent to the conversion of all Govt and Provincialised Madrasa into general schools under SEBA, the Department of School Education in Assam has changed the names of 1281 ME Madrasas into ME Schools by a notification today. Here is the link for the list of schools.”

“As per the approval of the government on 4th December 2023, the nomenclature of the listed upper primary schools ‘M.E. Madrasa’ under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam shall be known as ‘M.E. Schools’ with immediate effect,” the notification reads.