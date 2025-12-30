125-yr-old Baan Theatre sounds culture alert, seeks national theatre institute

Tezpur, Dec 30: The recently concluded biennial conference of the historic Baan Theatre adopted a series of resolutions, including a call to remain vigilant against any impediments or aggression threatening the Assamese language, literature and culture, and a proposal to establish a national theatre institute in Tezpur.

The conference, held against the backdrop of Baan Theatre’s illustrious 125-year legacy, began with the hoisting of the organisation’s flag with rendition of its title song, Rangar Mancha Baan Theatre, Rupa Sagarar Tirtha…. Unfurling the flag, Bankim Sarma, president, paid tribute to the founders of the institution and highlighted Baan Theatre’s significant contribution in enriching Assam’s cultural history.

Among several other key resolutions, the meeting resolved that Baan Theatre would remain ever-alert to protect the Assamese language, literature and culture from any form of threat or aggression, and would respond promptly and strongly in defense of the greater interest of the people of Assam.

A written proposal moved by senior member and former Education Minister Brindaban Goswami for the establishment of a national theatre institute (Jatiya Naatsala) was discussed at length and unanimously adopted by the House.

The conference also resolved to publish a compilation of plays by theatre stalwart Prafulla Bora and to constitute a committee to amend the constitution of Baan Theatre, besides adopting several other important proposals.

On the occasion, lifetime membership certificates were formally conferred on Bhupen Sarma, Dr Jahanara Begum, Bikram Bora, Mukut Patangia, Bibek Saikia and Kulen Bora in recognition of 25 years of service to the institution and on completion of 60 years of age.

After holding an election on Sunday, the new executive committee was formed for the next session with Bankim Sarma as president, Bhabananda Das and Mrigen Chandra Bora as vice-president, Jitumani Dev Choudhury as general secretary, Pankaj Barua and Debabrat Sarma as secretary, among others.