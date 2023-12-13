122 Gunny Bags containing Poppy seeds seized at Silchar Railway Station

Guwahati, Dec 13: As many as 122 gunny bags containing suspected illegal poppy seeds were seized by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday morning, at Silchar Railway Station.

The GRP team recovered the gunny bags from SLR No. 226026/C and 191128/C of Train No. 12516 Coimbatore Express (DN).

As per sources, the total weight of 122 gunny bags is 6710 KG (Approx) and the market value of the seized item is around Rs. 2000 per kg.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in connection with the matter, but further legal proceedings have been initiated.















