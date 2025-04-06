Mankachar police bust Rs 2.4 cr drug racket, seize 12,000 yaba tablets

Dhubri, April 6: In a significant operation against narcotics trafficking, the Mankachar police on Saturday uncovered a major drug racket operating in the South Salmara-Mankachar district.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the illegal possession and peddling of narcotic substances, an anti-narcotics operation was launched at 3 pm by the officer-in-charge of Mankachar police station, Inspector Dipak Bargary. He was assisted by sub-inspectors Puja Hazarika and Nayanjyoti Gogoi, along with other personnel of the Mankachar police station.

The operation was conducted at the residence of Amirul Islam, aged 55, son of late Abdul Mozid, a resident of Village No. 2 Pubergaon (Shantipur) under the jurisdiction of Mankachar PS.

During the search, police recovered and seized a substantial quantity of narcotic tablets suspected to be Yaba. A total 12,000 orange-coloured tablets were found, packed in six bundles containing ten packets each, with 200 tablets per packet. The seized tablets weighed approximately 1,311 grams.

Preliminary testing using a standard drug detection kit confirmed the presence of methamphetamine. The estimated market value of the seized drugs is around Rs 60 lakhs, while the street value at international border areas is believed to be approximately Rs 2.4 crore.

Additionally, the police recovered Rs 28,500 in Indian currency and a mobile handset from the location.

Amirul Islam was apprehended during the raid. Upon preliminary interrogation, he admitted to his involvement in drug peddling over the past several years. He also revealed that his source of supply was one Ashraf Ali, aged 31, son of Abdul Wadut alias Nelu, a resident of Jhawdanga Part-II under Mankachar police station.

Acting swiftly on this information, a second operation was launched by a separate police team led by sub-inspector Kumud Sarma. Ashraf Ali was apprehended from the residence of his father-in-law in Kusnimara and has been taken into custody for further legal proceedings.