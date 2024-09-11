12-member gang assaults family in Dibrugarh; four, including minor, injured

Dibrugarh, Sept 11: An unidentified 12-member gang launched an assault on a family near Chaulkhowa railway station in Dibrugarh during the intervening night of Tuesday.

The assailants reportedly stormed into local resident Biki Ali’s home with sharp weapons, targeting him and his family.

The attack left one person severely injured and three others, including a minor, with varying degrees of injuries.

Ali’s wife, in a state of shock, narrated the ordeal. She recounted the traumatic events, stating, “Around 2 am, while we were sleeping, twelve individuals with their faces hidden broke the glass of our window. They began shouting at our door. My mother-in-law went out to investigate, and my husband followed to protect her. Seizing the moment, the attackers brutally assaulted my husband, injuring him severely.”

The Dibrugarh police arrived at the scene on Wednesday morning to assess the situation, and provided medical attention to the injured.

The victim’s family has reportedly identified the attackers, and the Dibrugarh police have initiated a thorough investigation into the case.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear at the time of writing this report.