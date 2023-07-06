1100 rebels of Adivasi outfits lay down weapons in Assam

Guwahati, July 6: Nearly, 1,100 cadres of eight Adivasi rebel groups have officially surrendered arms and ammo in presence of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

The rebel groups have signed a peace agreement with the central and Assam Government earlier in September last year in New Delhi.

The groups are: All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), AANLA (FG), Birsa commando Force (BCF), BDF (BT), Santhal Tiger Force, Adivasi Cobra Militant of Assam (ACMA), ACMA (FC), and Adivasi People’s Army (APA).

These organizations have been in a ceasefire since 2016.

The arms-laying ceremony was followed by a ceremony for the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council’s office holders.